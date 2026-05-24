Carroll Advisory Group LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Carroll Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Carroll Advisory Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $84,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Article Title

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Article Title

Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Article Title

SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Article Title

Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several articles warn that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched and that FSD still faces execution questions, with critics saying the technology is not yet ready to justify the stock’s premium. Article Title

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $426.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 390.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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