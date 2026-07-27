Carronade Capital Management LP Sells 20,951 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Carronade Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,393 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 20,951 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for 0.1% of Carronade Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carronade Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $202,304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $154,587,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $410,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,452,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $380,035,000 after purchasing an additional 957,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,113,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $232,698,000 after buying an additional 825,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $113.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.30. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.44%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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