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Carter's, Inc. $CRI Shares Bought by Rubric Capital Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Carter's logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rubric Capital Management more than doubled its Carter’s holdings by purchasing 558,853 additional shares, bringing its stake to 1.02 million shares worth approximately $36.4 million, or 2.76% of the company.
  • Carter’s reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.39, exceeding the $0.13 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 8.1% year over year to $681.1 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, yielding about 2.6% annually.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $41.17; Carter’s shares recently traded at $38.72.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI - Free Report) by 121.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,853 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 558,853 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 2.76% of Carter's worth $36,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Carter's by 445.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 775 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Carter's by 555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,115 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carter's by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter's by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Carter's by 1,380.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,132 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's Stock Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Carter's, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26. Carter's had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $681.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Carter's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.060 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter's, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Carter's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Carter's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carter's from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Carter's in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Carter's from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Carter's in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRI

Carter's Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc NYSE: CRI is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children's apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company's core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter's flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B'gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carter's (NYSE:CRI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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