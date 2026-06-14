Carvana Co. $CVNA Shares Sold by North Peak Capital Management LLC

North Peak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,023 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,320 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for 14.0% of North Peak Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Carvana worth $164,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Carvana by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 418 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finivi Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company's stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $93.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Danforth Quayle sold 14,525 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 214,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,047,200. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 18,850 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $1,285,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 292,820 shares in the company, valued at $19,970,324. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,812 shares of company stock valued at $28,039,446. 15.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $97.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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