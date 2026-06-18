Casdin Capital LLC Acquires 155,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Hims & Hers Health accounts for 0.8% of Casdin Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Hims & Hers Health worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,271 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 2,210,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,373,000 after purchasing an additional 938,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 371,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 75,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,651 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6,659.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 206,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 203,455 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells acquired 48,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $1,172,732.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 224,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,437,623.91. This represents a 27.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 7,573 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $229,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $341,220. The trade was a 40.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,267 shares of company stock worth $3,628,628. Insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.50 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.22, a PEG ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report).

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