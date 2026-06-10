Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets' holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores in the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $719.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Casey's General Stores from $706.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Casey's General Stores from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Casey's General Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $761.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $761.18 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $790.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.24. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $481.30 and a twelve month high of $901.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey's General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 300 shares of Casey's General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,993,769.57. This represents a 7.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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