Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company's stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Casey's General Stores Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of CASY opened at $809.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $774.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.30. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.16 and a twelve month high of $901.00.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey's General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,769.57. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Casey's General Stores from $662.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Casey's General Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey's General Stores from $745.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Casey's General Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Casey's General Stores from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey's General Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $752.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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