Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,196 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Casey's General Stores by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,509 shares of the company's stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Casey's General Stores by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,609 shares of the company's stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Casey's General Stores by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,878 shares of the company's stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Casey's General Stores by 4,290.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company's stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey's General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Casey's General Stores Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $754.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $782.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.16 and a 12-month high of $901.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $665.43 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,993,769.57. This represents a 7.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of Casey's General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total transaction of $136,608.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,758,798.56. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Casey's General Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $662.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $915.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $752.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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