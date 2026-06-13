Castleark Management LLC Acquires 30,460 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Insulet worth $23,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Up 0.3%

PODD stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. The trade was a 44.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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