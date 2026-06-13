Castleark Management LLC Buys 10,520 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,340 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Five Below worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $10,445,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $182,786,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 149.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,105 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $131,202,000 after buying an additional 507,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,771,000 after buying an additional 332,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 336.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,042 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $65,909,000 after buying an additional 328,365 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,665,208.34. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Five Below from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $261.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.85 and a 200 day moving average of $206.84. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.11 and a 52 week high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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