Castleark Management LLC Buys 79,810 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 119.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,749 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 79,810 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Helios Technologies worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the company's stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 90,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company's stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company's stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the company's stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Helios Technologies

In related news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $229,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,444.16. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Research raised Helios Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

Helios Technologies stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.98%.The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Helios Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. Helios Technologies's payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

See Also

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