Castleark Management LLC Buys New Shares in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.12% of Brunswick as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brunswick alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE BC opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.33. Brunswick Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Brunswick's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio is currently -83.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.07.

View Our Latest Report on Brunswick

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares in the company, valued at $22,236,927.36. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brunswick, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brunswick wasn't on the list.

While Brunswick currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here