Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,506 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dycom Industries worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $436.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.2%

DY opened at $430.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $452.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.56. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $566.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

See Also

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