Castleark Management LLC Has $12.22 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,876 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 139,260 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

UBER opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here