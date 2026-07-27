Castleark Management LLC Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.85, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $400.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.95.

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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