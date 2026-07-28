Castleark Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,768 shares of the company's stock after selling 112,710 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Xometry worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xometry alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,393,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 54.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,964,909 shares of the company's stock worth $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 690,558 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth about $36,455,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 694,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 492,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 842,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,132,000 after purchasing an additional 451,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company's stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The business had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Xometry's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $4,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,993,536.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 1,866 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $173,929.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 140,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,121,824.17. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,496 shares of company stock worth $7,124,340. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XMTR. Citigroup increased their target price on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xometry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xometry wasn't on the list.

While Xometry currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here