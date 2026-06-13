Castleark Management LLC Has $63.83 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 131,244 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.9% of Castleark Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $63,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,695 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,210,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,780,000 after buying an additional 83,974 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Lam Research by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.01.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.2%

LRCX stock opened at $366.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.58. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $373.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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