Castleark Management LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec Trading Down 0.5%

MTZ opened at $336.31 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $372.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $441.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on MasTec from $498.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CICC Research initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $466.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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