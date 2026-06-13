Castleark Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 821,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $126,221,000 after purchasing an additional 386,765 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 66,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $168.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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