Castleark Management LLC Invests $6.99 Million in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,991,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,220 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 168.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,048 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,197 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,700. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $7,302,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,175,930.53. This trade represents a 54.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $101.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $135.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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