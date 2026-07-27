Castleark Management LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,150 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $16,769,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $193,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CF Industries by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $333,501,000 after buying an additional 1,178,516 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,560,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CF Industries by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,286 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $141,303,000 after buying an additional 729,921 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in CF Industries by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,775,106 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $159,227,000 after buying an additional 610,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CF stock opened at $125.20 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.40.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered CF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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