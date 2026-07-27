Castleark Management LLC Purchases 13,660 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,409 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.49% of Helios Technologies worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 198.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.25. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Helios Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Helios Technologies's payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Technologies

In other news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $544,961.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,023,283.14. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,027 shares of company stock worth $1,134,121. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLIO

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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