Castleark Management LLC Purchases 33,050 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 155.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,269 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 33,050 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in XPO were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of XPO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,860,803 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,403,973,000 after buying an additional 735,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,267,881 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $810,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,434 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in XPO by 20.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,331,280 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $559,905,000 after purchasing an additional 736,224 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in XPO by 16.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,150,052 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $397,820,000 after purchasing an additional 452,891 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in XPO by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,970,231 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $403,684,000 after purchasing an additional 261,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,045,492.89. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

XPO Stock Up 0.1%

XPO stock opened at $227.88 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $213.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.52.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on XPO from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on XPO from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded XPO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on XPO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $240.00 price target on XPO in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report).

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