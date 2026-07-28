Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $6,926,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,952,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,864,000 after buying an additional 235,794 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,202,934 shares of the company's stock worth $601,949,000 after buying an additional 613,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $4,381,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 2,354 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $223,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,963,180. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $105.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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