Castleark Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,220 Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $402.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.55 and a fifty-two week high of $403.25. The business's 50 day moving average price is $365.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Trending Headlines about Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here