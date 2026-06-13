Castleark Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,192 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.25% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $155,320,000 after purchasing an additional 90,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company's stock worth $128,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 45.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,263 shares of the company's stock worth $41,481,000 after purchasing an additional 332,846 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company's stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 653,236 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,124 shares of the company's stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.12. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $59.87.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.11 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 6,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $309,321.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,280,146.42. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Ross Moat sold 1,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $79,513.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,634.01. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 653,301 shares of company stock worth $34,046,073. 51.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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