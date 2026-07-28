Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE - Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,736 shares of the company's stock after selling 181,930 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of National Vision worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in National Vision by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,257 shares of the company's stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 235,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 29.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company's stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

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National Vision Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of EYE stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $543.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $545.09 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Vision

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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