Castleark Management LLC Sells 19,320 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,290 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,320 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $423.00 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock's 50-day moving average is $397.03 and its 200 day moving average is $352.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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