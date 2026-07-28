Castleark Management LLC Sells 2,530 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,726,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 663.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,562 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $69,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.1%

EME stock opened at $743.81 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $564.92 and a twelve month high of $951.96. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $809.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $785.90.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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