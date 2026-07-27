Castleark Management LLC Sells 4,330 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,096 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the energy company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2%

LNG opened at $269.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.52 and a 200 day moving average of $242.37. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cheniere Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.88.

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Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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