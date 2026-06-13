Castleark Management LLC Takes $8.07 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,280 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $8,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 661 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s Redwood Materials partnership and broader battery-lifecycle strategy may create new revenue opportunities and strengthen its EV ecosystem.

GM’s Redwood Materials partnership and broader battery-lifecycle strategy may create new revenue opportunities and strengthen its EV ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted GM’s energy-storage business as overlooked, and recent earnings estimate increases suggest improving profit expectations.

Analysts highlighted GM’s energy-storage business as overlooked, and recent earnings estimate increases suggest improving profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine but can still make some investors cautious. SEC filing

CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine but can still make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: GM continues to face negative headlines around dealer disputes, political scrutiny over repair-rights issues, and criticism of its truck lineup, which could weigh on sentiment.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 0.7%

General Motors stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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