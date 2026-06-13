Castleark Management LLC Takes $8.15 Million Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 348,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,153,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.14% of Mirion Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,327 shares of the company's stock worth $707,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651,735 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 174,900.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $407,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 8,383,441 shares of the company's stock worth $194,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,545,000 after buying an additional 157,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,248,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,920,000 after buying an additional 193,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mirion Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mirion Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Mirion Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here