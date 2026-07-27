Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.15% of Atmus Filtration Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 1,973 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $109,975.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,434,803.34. This represents a 8.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Masters sold 2,890 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $130,772.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,971,949.75. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATMU. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Further Reading

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