CastleKnight Management LP Has $27.54 Million Stock Holdings in Lsb Industries Inc. $LXU

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its holdings in Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,239,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 348,662 shares during the quarter. Lsb Industries accounts for approximately 0.6% of CastleKnight Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 4.50% of Lsb Industries worth $27,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lsb Industries by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lsb Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lsb Industries by 90.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Lsb Industries in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company's stock.

Lsb Industries Price Performance

Lsb Industries stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $840.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.31. Lsb Industries Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $17.22.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.19 million. Lsb Industries had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lsb Industries Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LXU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lsb Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lsb Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on Lsb Industries and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LXU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kristy Carver sold 9,554 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $118,278.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $587,455.76. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn F. White sold 40,000 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 202,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,370.20. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lsb Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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