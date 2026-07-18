Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in State Street Corporation $STT

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,000 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,223 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 105.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 220.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of State Street by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,372 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

Get State Street alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, COO Mostapha Tahiri sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,469,810.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,885,701.06. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP W. Bradford Hu sold 9,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $1,431,084.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,403.20. The trade was a 13.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 37,876 shares of company stock worth $5,866,583 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $192.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.88 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 15.02%.State Street's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from State Street's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. State Street's dividend payout ratio is 34.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of State Street from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $186.00 price target on State Street and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STT

Key Stories Impacting State Street

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider State Street, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and State Street wasn't on the list.

While State Street currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here