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Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,800 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Allison Transmission logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Catalyst Capital Advisors opened a new position in Allison Transmission, buying 15,800 shares worth about $1.85 million in the first quarter.
  • Allison Transmission’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $2.57 versus $2.10 expected and revenue of $1.41 billion; revenue jumped 83.6% from a year earlier.
  • The company continues to draw heavy institutional interest, with hedge funds and other investors owning 96.9% of the stock, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy rating and average price target of $131.17.
  • Five stocks we like better than Allison Transmission.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,800 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313,661 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $324,407,000 after buying an additional 466,366 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Allison Transmission by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,316,240 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $226,879,000 after buying an additional 277,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4,032.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,151,871 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $210,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,887 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $181,741,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,290 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $156,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $113.43 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $137.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business's revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,625. This trade represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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