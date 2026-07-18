Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 5,315.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,953 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,506,099,000 after purchasing an additional 99,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,222,523,000 after buying an additional 1,657,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,436,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $979,384,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,360,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $605,704,000 after buying an additional 426,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts: Sign Up

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $233.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.48 and a 12-month high of $242.81. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ROST shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ross Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ross Stores wasn't on the list.

While Ross Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here