Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,508 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in TC Energy were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TC Energy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,964 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 9,854 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in TC Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,911 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.66.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.20 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. TC Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy NYSE: TRP is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company's principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TC Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TC Energy wasn't on the list.

While TC Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here