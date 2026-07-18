Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 44,500 Alcoa $AA

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5,281.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Alcoa

Here are the key news stories impacting Alcoa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alcoa reported record quarterly revenue and highlighted strong operational performance, including progress on smelter restarts and improved aluminum EBITDA. Article Title

Alcoa reported record quarterly revenue and highlighted strong operational performance, including progress on smelter restarts and improved aluminum EBITDA. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined about $900 million in net present value synergies tied to the South32 asset deal, supporting its longer-term growth strategy. Article Title

Management outlined about $900 million in net present value synergies tied to the South32 asset deal, supporting its longer-term growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests some traders are positioning for a rebound after the post-earnings selloff. Article Title

Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests some traders are positioning for a rebound after the post-earnings selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets, but JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both kept ratings that were not outright bearish, signaling a wait-and-see stance rather than a major downgrade cycle.

Several analysts trimmed price targets, but JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both kept ratings that were not outright bearish, signaling a wait-and-see stance rather than a major downgrade cycle. Negative Sentiment: Alcoa missed Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $2.12 per share versus the $2.25 consensus, which disappointed investors despite better year-over-year results. Article Title

Alcoa missed Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $2.12 per share versus the $2.25 consensus, which disappointed investors despite better year-over-year results. Negative Sentiment: The company lowered 2026 alumina production guidance by 200,000 to 300,000 metric tons due to Pinjarra refinery issues, raising concerns about near-term earnings pressure. Article Title

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $84.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Alcoa's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alcoa from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Alcoa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AA

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company's operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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