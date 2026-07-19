Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,890 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,551 shares of the company's stock worth $44,477,000 after acquiring an additional 76,075 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 722,857 shares of the company's stock worth $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 478,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 712,721 shares of the company's stock worth $81,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,471 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.70.

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Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,563,750. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $440,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,935. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 587,875 shares worth $62,602,915. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 5.7%

HOOD opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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