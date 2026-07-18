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Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NextDecade Corporation $NEXT

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
NextDecade logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT - Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216,592 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 574,080 shares during the quarter. NextDecade makes up about 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.97% of NextDecade worth $39,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 22,782.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in NextDecade by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 7,201 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company's stock.

NextDecade Stock Up 1.2%

NEXT opened at $7.68 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. NextDecade Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.51.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that NextDecade Corporation will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextDecade in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on NextDecade in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NextDecade from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEXT

About NextDecade

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corporation is a Houston‐based liquefied natural gas (LNG) and decarbonization company focused on the development, engineering, construction and operation of large‐scale LNG export facilities. The company's core mission is to deliver cleaner energy solutions to global customers while integrating carbon capture and sequestration technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. NextDecade's projects are designed to leverage abundant U.S. natural gas supplies to meet growing worldwide demand for low‐carbon fuel.

NextDecade's flagship project, Rio Grande LNG, is located at the Port of Brownsville in southern Texas.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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