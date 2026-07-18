Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,312 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 15,884 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after buying an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,060,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $5,802,382,000 after purchasing an additional 206,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,609,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,473,272,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.1%

CSCO opened at $111.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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