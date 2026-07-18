Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,205 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,103 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of DT Midstream worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,079 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DTM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DT Midstream from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.69.

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DT Midstream Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DTM stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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