Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 38,570 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,158 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 38,570 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $36,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the energy company's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the energy company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the energy company's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 2,489 shares of the energy company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.5%

LNG opened at $262.94 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.91 and a 200 day moving average of $239.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is 36.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.47.

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Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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