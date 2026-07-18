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Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,666 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $695.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.13. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $551.68 and a 12 month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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