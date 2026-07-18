Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $126,247,000 after purchasing an additional 296,850 shares during the last quarter. PeakShares LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 119.6% in the first quarter. PeakShares LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $848.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $958.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $949.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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