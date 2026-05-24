Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 246.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Chubb were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,320,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Chubb by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chubb Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:CB opened at $328.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $326.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.81. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $319.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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