Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in 3M Company $MMM

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM - Free Report) by 260.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.6% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings in 3M were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 6,045 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,713 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $171.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 3M

3M Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $152.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $177.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.04 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 104.75%. 3M's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. 3M's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

Further Reading

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