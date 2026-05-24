Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 525.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $245,394,000 after buying an additional 177,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,331,333 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $176,626,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 522.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $153,061,000 after buying an additional 1,695,937 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $123,795,000 after buying an additional 1,390,167 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,165,291 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $88,282,000 after buying an additional 122,846 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $169,754.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,133,961.26. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,257,658.26. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 53,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $147.23 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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