Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases 17,700 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 536.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.32. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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